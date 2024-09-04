Hidden cash in the Denver-Boulder area up for grabs, if you’re willing to go on an adventure

BOULDER, Colo. — It's a mad, mad, mad, mad world, but one Boulder man is trying to make it a little happier by hiding money to encourage people to get outdoors and have some fun!

He calls himself “Miracle Man," and hides the money around different Colorado cities, makes Instagram posts, and waits for his followers to find it.

Miracle Man said he created the page to bless people.

“It brings people together who may unlikely come together. It’s every walk of life: young, old, kids, families, partners. Bring them all together to get outside and stay active,” he said.

Miracle Man uses his own money for the game.

Denver7 went along as he hid $102. His followers identified the location in Denver and came out to search for the cash. It was found within minutes.

The winner, Michael Ellis, said it was his second time finding the prize, and he plans to use the money for bills and groceries.

Ellis said the trick to finding the money is turndeing on notifications and immediately heading out to the location.

His handle is @miraclemancash on Instagram and TikTok.

Followers who find the money send video proof of their discovery, and that video is posted so no one is searching for money that isn’t there.

Miracle Man always includes a $2 bill in the prize for good luck.