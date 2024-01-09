Hesperus man facing charges of sexual assault on a child

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A man from Hesperus who is facing two counts of sexual assault on a child has turned himself in.

According to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Paul Richardson, 62, was booked in the La Plata County Jail late on Monday.

Previously, the Durango Police Department requested help from CBI to investigate allegations that two victims reported to police.

Based on the subsequent investigation, Richardson was wanted on two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. The alleged crimes happened about a decade ago.

CBI is asking anybody with information on the crimes to come forward and call CBI at 970-210-5941.

No other details are available because the allegations involve juvenile sex assault victims.