Here's when and where Denver area gas stations likely sold contaminated gas

DENVER — At least 19 gas stations, possibly more, in the Denver metro area received unleaded gasoline contaminated with diesel, according to Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment.

The agency said Saturday that it has received at least 200 consumer complaints about contaminated fuel.

The issue traces back to fuel loaded at the HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson on Thursday and Friday.

King Soopers is the only retailer to publicly confirm affected sites so far. A full list of impacted stations is not yet available.

Impacted King Soopers locations include:

14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

25701 E Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora

15109 E Colfax Ave., Aurora

17000 E Iliff Ave., Aurora

3050 S Peoria St., Aurora

19001 E Quincy Ave., Aurora

1045 S 1St St., Bennett

3600 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder

1650 30Th St., Boulder

12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

2355 W 136Th Ave., Broomfield

7284 Lagae Rd., Castle Pines

750 N Ridge Rd., Castle Rock

5125 W Florida Ave., Denver

11747 W Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton

9820 W Belleview Ave., Littleton

1611 Pace St., Longmont

12959 S Parker Rd., Parker

17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

The Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) also confirmed contamination at a Costco in Sheridan, and complaints have come from both Costco and Murphy Express customers.

The division notified 3,000 gas station owners across the state. Inspectors are collecting additional samples to determine the full scope.

Officials expect 24–36 hours for stations to fully remove the contaminants from affected pumps.

What can diesel contamination do to a regular unleaded vehicle?

Diesel contamination will prevent proper combustion, clog fuel system components, foul spark plugs, and damage catalytic converters.

Denver area drivers reported engines stalling, shaking, losing power, or dying completely.

“He was driving into work down the highway, got about 15 miles away, and that's when it started to slow down. He was trying to accelerate. It just became really sluggish and then completely died," said Castle Pines resident MeiLon Dizmang, whose husband filled up at the King Soopers gas station on Lagae Road Thursday morning.

What can you do if you suspect diesel contamination?

If you bought regular unleaded after Wednesday afternoon and your vehicle is acting up, contact the gas station where you fueled.

Mechanics advise not driving the vehicle; have it towed to avoid further damage.

Consumers can also file a complaint with OPS.

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Association said an insurance company might pay for a tow, but insurance doesn’t cover mechanical issues.

How did this happen?

It's not yet clear how diesel got into the unleaded fuel supply at the HF Sinclair terminal in Henderson. State officials are still investigating.