Here comes March madness at Ball Arena in Denver. How to get tickets

March Madness.PNG
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 10:10:30-04

DENVER — College basketball fans from across the country are arriving in Denver as the Mountain West Conference hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament starting Friday and running through the weekend.

Action tips off today at Ball Arena and here’s a look at Friday’s schedule:

  • 11:30 a.m. | Baylor vs. UC Santa Barbara
  • 2:00 p.m. | Creighton vs. North Carolina
  • 5:35 p.m. | Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon
  • 8:05 p.m. | TCU vs. Arizona State

If you want to catch the action in person, be prepared to pay big. Denver7 reporter Brandon Richard check out prices Friday morning and found retail tickets for the first session games starting at $105 on Ticketmaster.

Resale tickets for the evening session games were starting around $175 on Ticketmaster.

We found nosebleed tickets for around $140 on vividseats.com.

Games are nationally televised and we’ve got the full NCAA men’s basketball championship schedule right here.

