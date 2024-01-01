Heading to downtown Denver for NYE? Here are the latest RTD departure times tonight

DENVER — With hours left in 2023, Denverites are flocking downtown to ring in the new year. Before heading out for New Year's Eve, planning a safe ride home is essential.

Last year, The Regional Transportation District (RTD) had several departure times later than midnight. This year, the agency does not have the staffing levels to accommodate the same 2022 schedule, a spokesperson told Denver7.

There are two fireworks shows planned by the City and County of Denver for New Year's Eve in 2023, one at 9 p.m. and the other at midnight.

RTD will be have zero fares from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

If attendees are planning on watching the midnight fireworks show tonight, the last train departure times are:

From Denver Union Station:



A Line: 12:30 a.m.

B Line: 11:09 p.m.

E Line: 12:00 a.m.

G Line: 12:31 a.m. (one trip added)

N Line: 12:56 a.m. and 1:26 a.m. (two trips added)

W Line: 11:52 p.m.

From Downtown Denver (departing from the Theatre District Convention Center Station):

D Line: 11:52 p.m.

H Line: 11:59 p.m.

The D, H and L light rail lines during the two fireworks shows in downtown Denver will not be operating, but the "free MallRide shuttle will continue service on 15th and 17th streets during the events," an RTD spokesperson said in an email.

Service for the 2023 bus and rail schedule follows the Sunday and holiday schedule, "with extra rail cars added to trains and extra trains inserted where possible to accommodate customers attending Broncos, Avalanche and New Year’s Eve events," wrote an RTD spokesperson.

Those with RTD recommend customers allow extra time for any delays.

Last year, the final departure times for the A, B, E, G, N, and W lines from Union Station ranged from 12:31 a.m. to 1:58 a.m.



In 2022, the latest departure times for the trains leaving from downtown Denver, the D and H lines, were between 1:15 a.m. and 1:51 a.m.