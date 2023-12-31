How to get a free ride in Denver this New Year's Eve

DENVER — Ringing in the new year in Denver just got a lot safer as multiple ride services are offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

This weekend on the Front Range, RTD is partnering with Molson Coors to offer free bus and train rides from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

If you’d rather take a cab or a use a rideshare service like Lyft or Uber, several law firms are offering reimbursement for your ride. Anywhere in Colorado, you can get a ride home, pay the driver and send the bill to the Wilhite Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35. The McDivitt Law Firm is also offering free cab rides home to residents in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

If you’re ringing in the new year in the mountains, free transportation may also be available. Avon Transit will have a free Tipsy Taxi service offering passengers a free ride home within Town limits between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Breckenridge Free Ride will offer service until just after 1 a.m.

If you’re tempted to drive buzzed, remember that between Dec. 28, 2023 and Jan. 3, 2024, law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols to catch drunk drivers. Last year, state and local police arrested 168 Coloradans for driving under the influence during the New Year’s Eve enforcement period.

CDOT also offers these tips for staying safe this weekend:

Plan to Drink?



Plan a sober ride home before heading out.

Consider getting a sober ride to your destination so you won’t be tempted to later drive impaired. Options available include taxis, Uber, Lyft and public transit.

If you have a designated driver, ensure they are truly sober, not simply more sober than you are. Buzzed driving is still drunk driving.

If you’re ever unsure whether you are safe to drive, always err on the side of caution and find a sober ride home.

Hosting a Party?

Encourage your guests to designate a sober driver or plan for a safe ride home before heading over.

Create an Uber or Lyft group ride code for your party and share with your guests.

Provide plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks and encourage your guests to bring their favorites to keep everyone fed and hydrated throughout the party.

Don’t forget that, as a host, if you serve a guest alcohol and he or she gets in a crash, you could be held liable.

Offer guests a night on your couch if a sober ride home is unavailable.

Are You the Designated Driver?

If you’re driving, do not drink. Your responsible choice can save lives.

Offer safe rides to those who may not have prepared a sober ride home.

Buckle up for safety and require all your passengers to do the same when it’s time to head home.