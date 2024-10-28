'He had a bright future': Family mourning loss of teen shot at Denver park

DENVER — A Denver family is mourning the loss of a teenager who was shot and killed at a park a week ago.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Edwin Sanchez and a friend were hanging out at Lisbon Park, next to Green Valley Elementary School in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. While they were at the parking lot, a person approached and shot Sanchez, who later died of his injuries, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Sanchez was 17 years old.

His loved ones told Denver7 that they are still coming to terms with the sudden, unexpected tragedy.

Family of Edwin Sanchez

"He was always smiling," said Edgar Llaguno-Sanchez, who is one of Sanchez's older brothers. "He always had a bright side, you know? He [was] always telling us, you know, just keep on looking forward."

Llaguno-Sanchez said the family's home is just a few minutes away from the park and next to a school. They are not sure what could have possibly led up to the shooting.

"We need justice for my brother," he added. "He was still in high school, you know, getting all his grades. He had a bright future."

Sanchez's friend told his family that the shooting happened so fast and he was not able to get much of a description of the suspect.

DPD investigators are still trying to piece it all together. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

Kevin Sanchez-Llaguno, one of the victim's older brothers, said they could use any help they can get to find the suspect.

"I want to tell the community to help us with any information, anything, if someone saw something, to let us know," he said.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been created to help Edwin's family.