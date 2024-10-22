Denver PD searching for person who fatally shot 17-year-old boy at Lisbon Park

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy at a park in the city's Gateway - Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Sunday evening.

Edwin Sanchez, 17, and a friend were at Lisbon Park, located at 4000 Kirk Street, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Denver police, while in the parking lot, an unknown person shot Sanchez. He was later pronounced deceased.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

In a social media post, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers asked the community to come forward with information.

"Let’s bring Edwin Sanchez the justice he deserves," the post said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.