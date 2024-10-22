Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver PD searching for person who fatally shot 17-year-old boy at Lisbon Park

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Edwin Sanchez
Posted

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy at a park in the city's Gateway - Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Sunday evening.

Edwin Sanchez, 17, and a friend were at Lisbon Park, located at 4000 Kirk Street, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Denver police, while in the parking lot, an unknown person shot Sanchez. He was later pronounced deceased.

Edwin Sanchez Crime Alert

In a social media post, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers asked the community to come forward with information.

"Let’s bring Edwin Sanchez the justice he deserves," the post said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.