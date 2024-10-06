Haze prompts 911 calls in several Colorado counties, officials ask people not to call

BOULDER, Colo. — Smoke from out-of-state fires has moved into Colorado’s Front Range this weekend, leading to poor air quality and a spike in 911 calls.

On Saturday, people walking through Chautauqua Park in Boulder noticed the lack of clear skies.

"It's definitely hazier today than it was last week. Yesterday was even worse than today," said one woman, hiking with her husband.

Multiple sheriff's offices in Colorado took to social media asking people to refrain from calling 911 to report haze in the sky.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) posted a video to X urging people to call 911 only if they see smoke plumes or flames.

There are currently no active fires in Boulder County. The smoke and haze you’re experiencing are from fires in Utah and Wyoming. Please only call 911 if you see visible smoke plumes or flames. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/NkEKNPmZFc — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) October 5, 2024

"The reason it becomes a problem, though, is when people call 911 that they just seen haze in the air, and they're not specific about a fire. We don't have a general place to send fire apparatus out to," said Vinnie Montez, the public information officer for BCSO.

Later, Jefferson County and Clear Creek County noted "a general haze and smell of smoke in the air."

Due to several wildfires OUTSIDE of Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties, there is a general haze and smell of smoke in the air within our counties. Please call 911 if you see strong plumes of smoke or flames. pic.twitter.com/RAb7cTKvjN — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) October 5, 2024

The haze and smoke are a result of fires burning in other states, including Utah and Wyoming.

The National Weather Service shared a video of the smoke forecast through Sunday night, showing that Colorado will continue to be impacted.

The below forecast shows continued modest smoke transport into Colorado through tomorrow with increasing contribution from fires in WY and ID. #COwx pic.twitter.com/AeB8aoYdFm — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 5, 2024

Lingering smoke will impact air quality and can have long-term health impacts.

Earlier this year, Denver had the worst air quality in the country.

Denver7 spoke with Dr. Anthony Gerber, director of pulmonary research at National Jewish Health.

“Long-term exposure to higher levels of particulates causes lung disease, heart disease, strokes," said Dr. Gerber.

If you have health conditions, law enforcement officials urge you to stay indoors on poor air quality days.