Haze prompts 911 calls in several Colorado counties, officials ask people not to call

Smoke and haze are cloaking the mountains as a result of fires burning in Utah and Wyoming.
Smoke from out-of-state fires has moved into Colorado’s Front Range this weekend, leading to poor air quality and a spike in 911 calls.
Haze covers Boulder County due to out of state fires
BOULDER, Colo. — Smoke from out-of-state fires has moved into Colorado’s Front Range this weekend, leading to poor air quality and a spike in 911 calls.

On Saturday, people walking through Chautauqua Park in Boulder noticed the lack of clear skies.

"It's definitely hazier today than it was last week. Yesterday was even worse than today," said one woman, hiking with her husband.

Multiple sheriff's offices in Colorado took to social media asking people to refrain from calling 911 to report haze in the sky.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) posted a video to X urging people to call 911 only if they see smoke plumes or flames.

"The reason it becomes a problem, though, is when people call 911 that they just seen haze in the air, and they're not specific about a fire. We don't have a general place to send fire apparatus out to," said Vinnie Montez, the public information officer for BCSO.

Later, Jefferson County and Clear Creek County noted "a general haze and smell of smoke in the air."

The haze and smoke are a result of fires burning in other states, including Utah and Wyoming.

The National Weather Service shared a video of the smoke forecast through Sunday night, showing that Colorado will continue to be impacted.

Lingering smoke will impact air quality and can have long-term health impacts.

Earlier this year, Denver had the worst air quality in the country.

Denver7 spoke with Dr. Anthony Gerber, director of pulmonary research at National Jewish Health.

“Long-term exposure to higher levels of particulates causes lung disease, heart disease, strokes," said Dr. Gerber.

If you have health conditions, law enforcement officials urge you to stay indoors on poor air quality days.

