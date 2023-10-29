Halloween weekend was as snowy as it was spooky in Denver, but that didn't stop the festivities

DENVER — The snow didn't stop people from enjoying Halloween weekend across Denver.

It was a big night for 13th Floor Haunted House on E. 52nd Ave.

For those who love a night of fright like 11-year-old Fabi Hall, nothing could stop her from standing in line to experience one of the city’s most horrifying haunted houses. That meant she was bringing her dad along for the ride.

“She convinced me to come out and once we got the tickets, we were coming out whether it was sunny or snowy,” said Aaron Hall.

The McMillan family said that was their motto too, making the Halloween haunt a frightful family affair.

“Are you kidding me?! We’re loving it,” said Angelique McMillan.

Elitch Gardens was another popular Halloween attraction. Fright Fest was going on Saturday night, but rides were not running because of the weather.

That didn’t stop Will Thompson from heading to the amusement park to enjoy the Halloween festivities.

“Snow or shine in this case,” laughed Thompson.

General manager at 13th Floor Haunted House Nick Melton said despite ghouls and goblins greeting you at the gates, he’s done his best to make the experience enjoyable in all kinds of weather.

“We have some big industrial heaters. You'll see throughout, obviously, the fire stations, lots of hot cocoa. And don't worry, it's piping hot. So be warned,” said Melton.

The staggered-timed entry won't keep you waiting for long either said Melton. And if you're really worried about standing in the snow, that’s what the fast pass is for, he said.

“Don’t let the snow keep you inside. This is Colorado!,” said McMillan.