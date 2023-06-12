Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hailstorm causes street flooding in Boulder

The threat of flooding continues Monday over a large portion of Colorado including the Denver metro area stretching south through Colorado Springs and north to the Wyoming border.
boulderflooding.png
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 16:51:40-04

BOULDER, Colo. — A storm that dumped pea-sized hail in Boulder County Monday caused some streets in Boulder to flood.

Videos and photos shared on social media show some streets turned into a winter scene as rushing water flows onto hail-covered sidewalks and yards. No significant incidents were reported.

Hailstorm causes street flooding in Boulder

The area was under a flood advisory until 2:45 p.m. and remains under a flood watch until this evening. In addition to hail, heavy rain fell in portions of Boulder County.

cr 73 road closure elbert county.jpg

Local News

Flash floods, hail battering Colorado as multiple warnings in effect

Jeff Anastasio
11:33 AM, Jun 12, 2023

Multiple weather watches and warnings have been issued across the state, including a flash flood watch that includes the Denver metro area until midnight.

Widespread showers and storms span the Front Range, bringing the potential for localized flooding. However, the bulk of the strongest thunderstorms have diminished.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360GAME5TONIGHT.png

Game 5 NBA Finals tonight on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside