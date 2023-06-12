BOULDER, Colo. — A storm that dumped pea-sized hail in Boulder County Monday caused some streets in Boulder to flood.

Videos and photos shared on social media show some streets turned into a winter scene as rushing water flows onto hail-covered sidewalks and yards. No significant incidents were reported.

Hailstorm causes street flooding in Boulder

The area was under a flood advisory until 2:45 p.m. and remains under a flood watch until this evening. In addition to hail, heavy rain fell in portions of Boulder County.

Multiple weather watches and warnings have been issued across the state, including a flash flood watch that includes the Denver metro area until midnight.

Widespread showers and storms span the Front Range, bringing the potential for localized flooding. However, the bulk of the strongest thunderstorms have diminished.