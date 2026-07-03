Grill fire spreads to Adams County home amid extreme heat, dry conditions; one resident taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a grill fire spread to a home in Adams County, fire officials say, as fire danger remains high throughout the state.

South Adams County Fire Department and Brighton Fire Rescue first responded to the fire near 107th Avenue and Idalia Way around 6 p.m., according to a post from fire officials.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire had extended from the grill to the home’s deck and surrounding vegetation," officials said in the post. "Due to extreme heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds, the fire spread rapidly along the exterior and interior of the residence."

South Adams County Fire Department

In addition to the resident who was taken to the hospital, one person was evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

No further information was provided Thursday night about the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

