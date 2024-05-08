Greenwood Village police investigate hazardous materials inside a veterinary clinic Wednesday

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village police were called to a veterinary clinic Wednesday morning to investigate hazardous materials found inside, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on the social media site X.

SMFR and @GreenwoodGov Police on scene of a hazardous materials investigation inside the veterinary clinic located at 8775 E. Orchard Rd. after several people felt sick and called 911. Fire Medics evaluated 12 people and none of have requested transport to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/sRo15dk2Ka — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 8, 2024

Several people at the clinic off Orchard Road and DTC Boulevard felt sick and called 911, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Fire medics evaluated 12 people, but none of them asked to go to the hospital for care.

The situation was contained inside the building, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

There was no threat to the community, but access to the buildings in the complex shared with the veterinary clinic was limited for about an hour.

The SMFR Hazmat Team searched the veterinary clinic and found nothing hazardous, the agency said in its post on the social media site X.

"All air levels safe after ventilation," SMFR said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 8, 8am