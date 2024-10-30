Greenwood Village bans any new murals in the city

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - This month, Greenwood Village City Council approved a ban on all future art murals in their city.

The Greenwood Village Land Development Code now lists "Murals applied directly to any exterior surface intended to convey a message or image to inform or attract the attention of the public" as a "Prohibited Sign."

"It was a little surprising to see it in a Land and Signage code. We don't view murals as signage, we view them as fine art," said Tim Vacca, Director of Programs and Communications at the Museum of Outdoor Arts.

MOA has been in Greenwood Village for 43 years and has dozens of murals on the property it shares with Fiddler's Green.

Heather A Longway Adden Joule working on a mural at the entrance of Fiddler's Green

(Photo by Heather A. Longway)

Artist Adden Joule worked on several of those murals.

"Murals have a really special voice in kind of reflecting the life of the communities in which they live in," said Joule.

Murals can be spotted at businesses around Greenwood Village as well, including one at Pindustry and several near The Landmark. One there is even highlighted on the city's website as a piece of public art that contributes to the cultural enrichment of the community.

But now, while all currently installed murals are allowed to stay, no new murals will be allowed in the city.

"We have not heard from anybody on the matter," said Vacca of MOA's desire to have been included in the decision making, " We would just like to be part of that conversation."

Greenwood Village Mayor George Lantz declined an interview with Denver7, but city council records show the conversations over murals in Greenwood Village began over the summer.

Courtesy Greenwood Village City Council A rendering of a business proposal for a Dave's Hot Chicken location in Greenwood Village

At the time, a business development was being proposed for the city, which included two murals. City leaders took issue, saying the murals did not fit the character of Greenwood Village, that the city is more reserved and that City Council should take up the mural request.

The business development was later approved without the murals attached.

Courtesy Greenwood Village City Council A rendering for a proposed Dave's Hot Chicken location in Greenwood Village

Then on October 21, City Council did update their code, prohibiting all new murals.

Art advocates say they understand that city leaders need to control certain aesthetics in the community, but believe a blanket ban on art goes too far.

"Censorship is always an issue in the bigger art world. We're hopeful that's not what's happening here. But again, it's important to have a conversation," said Vacca.

Vacca and Joule are hoping city leaders reconsider the ban.

"I think that ultimately, they'll circle back around to wanting to support this and liven their community, rather than trying to take away art," said Joule.