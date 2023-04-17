Green Valley Ranch residents say short-term rental property is the source of recent shootings

DENVER — One day after a shooting near their homes, residents living near 48th Place and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard said this is the second shooting stemming from one home on their block within a month.

“I was not surprised that there was a party in that house because in March, I discovered the neighbor next door had a bullet come through her son's bedroom because of an altercation that was taking place in that house,” said resident Don Bushman.

Bushman described seeing dozens of young people running from the home late Saturday night following a shooting during a party.

Bushman said he heard from other neighbors the home was being used as a short-term rental property.

“I learned it was an Airbnb. Well, subsequently, we discover that that house is no longer an Airbnb, but it is still being rented out,” Bushman said.

Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses confirmed the home has a short-term rental license.

A spokesperson said the department is reviewing the incident and any violations of the city's short-term rental rules and regulations can result in license revocation or suspension.

“I'd like to see the homeowners association do something,” Bushman said.

Bushman said he loves his neighborhood because of the diversity.

“We’re middle class, largely LatinX and African American. There are lots of younger families with kids,” he said.

Bushman said he doesn’t want someone’s short-term investment property ambitions to continue to impact long-term residents of his neighborhood.