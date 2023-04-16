2 shot in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 21300 block of East 48th Place in the city's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a DPD tweet posted at 3:57 a.m.

The two victims — a juvenile male and an adult male — transported themselves to the hospital where the juvenile is listed in critical condition, police said. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made and investigators are working to develop suspect information.