Green Valley Ranch girls launch snack, toy pop-up shop to learn about business

DENVER - A group of young girls in Green Valley Ranch are learning about entrepreneurship through a lemonade stand turned pop-up business.

The Go Girls Pop-Up Stand is a snack and toy shop on wheels currently serving the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Aurora, and consists of young girls ages four to 11 who set a goal to start a business and serve their community.

“I am the owner of the Go Girls Pop-Up Stand. The Go Girls Pop-Up Stand sells toys and snacks and beverages,” 11-year-old Brianna Winkfield, owner of Go Girls Pop-Up Stand, said. “We were first originally going to make it a lemonade stand, and then we added like snacks and stuff… we sell Girl Scout cookies, and that's our bestseller.”

Brianna said recently they began accepting payments through Venmo and added a delivery option.

"Our delivery bike, we use it to, like, just go up and down the streets," Brianna said.

Each girl has a job, including manager, cashier and sign-holder.

“My sister and my sister's friend, they are the cashiers. And my other sister and her friend their managers,” Brianna said.

Brianna’s mom, Brittany Winkfield, said the girls receive a lot of support from neighbors.

“With this being a new development, we had construction workers in the area, and they would come support the girls,” Winkfield said. “I think that different positions really intrigued me… Brianna started as owner, they started doing interviews in the neighborhood right here on the porch. They would do interviews saying, you know, "What are your skills?" I thought it was the most adorable thing. But then I started to think, like, seriously, you know, as I'm interviewing myself as a grown up, these are practical skills that they are learning firsthand.”

Winkfield said as an entrepreneur herself, she wanted to foster her daughter's business idea.

“I think my mission is to pour it back into these girls,” Winkfield said. “We've started a nonprofit called back-2-basics and we are teaching basic skills, basic life skills to mold the youth into responsible and productive adults. So the Go Girls Pop-Up Stand is a pilot program. You know, we're learning as we go testing things out, seeing what works and what doesn't.”

Brianna said her goal with Go Girls Pop-Up Stand is to earn enough money to go on a girls trip and to become really good friends with her business team