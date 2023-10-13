Watch Now
Green Mountain HS, Dunstan MS on 'precautionary lockdown' due to incident on road near campus

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An incident on a road near Green Mountain High School has forced a precautionary lockdown of the high school and Dunstan Middle School. According to the Lakewood police, investigators are working a report of felony menacing on a roadway near the school, but the incident is not on campus grounds. Lakewood PD said there were no shots fired and there were no injuries. There was no other information available on the incident.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 14:22:24-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An incident on a road near Green Mountain High School forced a precautionary lockdown of the high school and Dunstan Middle School Friday morning.

According to the Lakewood police, investigators were working a report of felony menacing on a roadway near the school, but the incident was not on campus grounds.

Lakewood PD said there were no shots fired and there were no injuries. There was no other information available on the incident.

Parents who want to pick up their student should go to the Green Mountain Recreation Center but should not head to the school, according to Lakewood police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

