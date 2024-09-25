Greeley family mourn loss of couple killed in crash, advocate safer driving

GREELEY, Colo. — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Greeley couple who was killed in a head-on crash on Sept. 15.

Sandy and Lloyd O'Dowd were heading westbound to Greeley from Fleming with their 18-year-old daughter, Angel, when they were hit head-on by a eastbound driver who was trying to pass a group of vehicles. The O'Dowds were then rear-ended by a third vehicle.

CSP officials said an 18-year-old man driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse caused the crash just before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 34 near Wiggins.

"They were both killed on impact or very close to it. Angel was pulled out by a person who lives on the property where the accident happened," said Ezekiel Lira, who lost his parents in the crash. "They heard Angel in the backseat and were surprised because there was virtually no back seat. She was in the one spot in the car where she could’ve possibly survived and did."

Family of Sandy and Lloyd O'Dowd

Angel is recovering from physical and emotional injuries.

"My physical injuries are expected to make a full recovery. My mental [injuries] will take some time," she said. "I broke my hip and had hip surgery, fractured some of the little spine bones in my back, my pelvic bone. There’s scratches and bruises all over me, its bad but ironically could have been much worse."

Angel and Lira said it was vital to share their parents' story to honor their memory and raise awareness about safe driving on the roads.

"It's not just cars on the road, it's people in the cars. All those people have others waiting on them," said Lira.

Courtesy: Kyle Howard

He said his parents were married for 40 years and were well-known for their tattoo shops all over Colorado. He said his parents were always looking for ways to help others.

"As far as tragedies go, this is a big one to our family and people who know them," Lira said. "I hope it's also a little cautionary to where people who didn't know them can look at this story and see who they were and what happened and maybe come away with a couple of things — if it comes down to helping someone or not helping someone — help them."

The Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the crash. Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. However, speed is suspected. Charges against the 18-year-old driver are pending while the investigation continues.

"I think it's important to keep their memory alive, and I think they’d be really happy and proud," said Angel. They will always be remembered by everybody that they’ve ever met."

The family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the cost of the funerals.