Greeley Blues Jam brings Grammy-winning headliners and Beatles blues to Island Grove this weekend

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Blues Jam returns this weekend, bringing Grammy-winning guitarist Robert Randolph and a lineup of blues acts to Island Grove Regional Park for two days of live music.

The live music and camping festival runs Friday and Saturday, with between 4,000 and 7,000 people expected to attend. Tickets start at $44.

Randolph, a sacred-steel icon known for blending gospel and blues, headlines Saturday night. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers are scheduled to perform both days.

One of the weekend's more unique acts is The Blues Beatles, a Brazilian band that performs blues versions of Beatles songs. The original Blues Brothers car — a 1974 Dodge Monaco cop car sedan featured in the 1980 film — will also be on display.

Other performers include Danielle Nicole, Al Chesis & The Delta Sonics, Robert Wilson Blues Band, Buzz Brothers Band, Bobby C & The O G's, Ben Pu Crew, and Purple Blues.

Festival organizer Chris Haug said the event draws a loyal and far-reaching crowd.

"A blues crowd is a little more of a mature crowd but they show up every year. We have campers that have been coming year after year. It's part of their thing. Our tickets counter that can count where everyone is coming from says we have people from 23 states coming. You tell 'em there's a blues festival in Colorado and someone from Chicago or Florida is like, we're going to that."

While Colorado's summer festival scene is often associated with bluegrass and jam bands, Haug said there is a clear appetite for blues in the state.

The Greeley Blues Jam's motto: "Ain't Nothin' But a Party!"

More information and tickets are available here..

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.