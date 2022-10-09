DENVER— After a three-year hiatus, you can say this year's Great American Beer Festival was a success.

The event brought in more than 500 breweries from across the country, $2,000 beers to taste and 40,000 people over the last three days, which means a lot of money for the City and County of Denver.

The conversations inside the Colorado Convention Center were going, the beer was flowing, and the pretzel necklaces were everywhere to be seen.

Brenton Galas had enough pretzel necklaces for 16 people.

Great American Beer Festival Brings Big Boost to Local Economy

“This is the first year back after Covid. This is 16 years I've been doing it,” Galas said.

He said it was something he couldn't miss.

“Denver is the mecca, it's the Napa Valley of beer, so why would you not be here?” he said.

The Brewers Association said this year's festival brought in a lot of people.

“When people come in for the festival, they're coming in from all over the country, all over the world,” said Ann Obenchain, marketing and communications director for the Brewers Association.

Those crowds mean a lot of money for the local economy.

“It's estimated they are spending $15.2 million while they're here. They're spending their money on restaurants, shopping and staying in hotels,” Obenchain said.

Obenchain said they’re also staying in the metro area and trying out local breweries while they're in town, like Our Mutual Friend Brewery in Denver which took home two medals Saturday.

Head brewer Jan Chodkowski was wearing his gold and silver medal proudly when Denver7 talked to him.

"It’s just awesome to be recognized. We're making a high-quality beer here in Denver and especially these styles we're very passionate about making Saison and Brett style beers,” said Chodkowski.

Karen Hertz, founder of the gluten-free brewery Holidaily Brewing in Golden, is showing off her silver medal at GABF. Hertz is a two-time cancer survivor who turned her struggles into success.

“I was told I needed to be gluten-free, but I love beer so I created a gluten-free brewery in 2016,” said Hertz. “This year we won the silver for our Buckwit Belgian beer.”

The Brewers Association said next year's GABF will be bigger and better than ever as they will have even more space to use inside the Colorado Convention Center.

