Grass fire near Greeley highway interchange kills 1, injures another

GREELEY, Colo. — A grass fire near the interchange of Highway 34 and Highway 85 in Greeley killed one person and left another critically injured Saturday afternoon, according to the Greeley Police Department.

The Greeley Police Department and Greeley Fire Department responded to reports of a large, out-of-control grass fire at approximately 1:39 p.m. on August 8, according to a news release.

First responders found the fire actively spreading across several acres of open land near local unhoused encampments.

Fire mitigation efforts faced initial delays due to safety hazards involving live Xcel Energy power lines in the immediate area. All lanes of travel along the highway interchange were shut down for several hours to ensure public safety and allow emergency personnel to work. The road has since reopened.

Emergency crews said they located a deceased 45-year-old woman within the burn zone during early response efforts. A 48-year-old man was airlifted to a Denver hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A Greeley Police Department detective is conducting a joint investigation with the Greeley Fire Department Arson Division to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Max Moree at Max.Moree@greeleypd.com.