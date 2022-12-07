Watch Now
Grandmother with dementia, 2-year-old granddaughter missing out of Aurora

Aurora Police Department<br/>
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 19:15:39-05

AURORA, Colo. — A grandmother with dementia and her 2-year-old granddaughter are missing from Aurora, police announced around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department said the woman, a 76-year-old named Barbara, was last seen walking with her young granddaughter, Kahia, near the 14100 block of E. Colorado Drive — just east of I-225 between E. Iliff Avenue and E. Mississippi Avenue — around 2 p.m.

Last names were not available.

They may ride RTD, police said.

Barbara has dementia, police said. She was last seen in a black, long-sleeve shirt with blank pants and black shoes. Kahia was wearing a pink and white jacket with a floral print pink onesie. The onesie is pictured below.

Anybody who sees Barbara or Kahia or knows where they are is asked to call 911.

