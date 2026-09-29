Grand County animal shelter set to open Oct. 1 after support from community, Denver7 viewers

The Grand County Sheriff's Office celebrating the grand opening and leash-cutting ceremony of the new Grand County Pet Pals Animal Shelter over the weekend.

This is a story Denver7 has been following for years after the growth in the county pushed the shelter out of its previous building.

We were there as the shelter broke ground in 2025, The road to get here was paved with a lot of support from their community and Denver7’s viewers, who donated thousands to the cause through our Denver7 Gives foundation.

The Granby Sanitation District, which owns the building the previous shelter was in, extended the shelter's lease month by month while the new shelter was completed.

According to the county, the Board of County Commissioners approved a 2026 Sheriff's Office budget of $358,000 for Animal Control, shelter personnel and operating expenses. The county government also has a 10-year lease on the new shelter.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped bring this new facility to life,” said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “It reflects what our community can accomplish when we work together to care for animals in Grand County.”

The shelter is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday, Oct. 1 while staff moves into and sets up the new facility.

For domestic animal concerns, call Grand County’s non-emergency dispatch at 970-725-3311 and ask for Animal Control.