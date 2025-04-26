Denver7 Gives donates more than $15,000 to Grand County Animal Shelter to help build new facility

GRANBY, Colo. — After 30 years, the Grand County Animal Shelter is about to embark on a new journey in a new location with the same mission.

“Thirty years and we’ve made do,” said Mary Ann Kerstiens, Grand County Pet Pals treasurer and an animal control officer. “We’ve done what we need to, and it’s worked out wonderful.”

The shelter is about to break ground on a new home thanks to a lot of support from their community and Denver7’s viewers, who donated thousands to the cause through our Denver7 Gives foundation.

For Kerstiens and shelter volunteer Diana Farabaugh, the current shelter has been like a second home, serving as a critical resource for the community, especially during emergencies.

“It has served us well,” Farabaugh said. “We had 375 animals come through during the East Troublesome Fire. We’re the go-to if you have a medical condition and you have to go to the hospital. I mean, that’s what shelters are for. They’re here to help your animals.”

But now, the time has come to relocate. The Grand County Sanitation Department, which owns the current building the shelter occupies, needs the space back.

“It’s what happens when a county grows,” Farabaugh said.

Through thoughtful planning and preparation, an architect and contractor helped develop designs for a new facility. Grand County Pet Pals raised enough money to purchase land for the new shelter, which sits on approximately three-quarters of an acre of land at the gateway of Granby near Kaibab Park.

"This is something that our community really needs to ensure that we can continue our services to our community members and to the animals that are a part of our county," Kerstiens said.

Since Denver7’s initial storyaired in December 2024, the project has made significant progress.

"We have really good news since the last time that we spoke with you,” Farabaugh said. “We are able to start our build come this spring.”

The shelter will break ground on May 5 with a ceremony at the new property.

"May 5th at noon — everyone is invited," Kerstiens said.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming at times for Kerstiens and Farabaugh.

“Oh my God, it’s overwhelming,” Farabaugh said. “No words to describe how much help we’ve gotten from the community. And from the people in Grand County and beyond who love their animals.”

That gratitude made the moment we presented the check from Denver7 Gives even sweeter.

“So, Diana and Mary Ann, we know you’re about to lose this building and you’re in need of a new space,” said Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn. “And our viewers and your community recognized that need as well. And they came through in a major way. So, on behalf of our generous viewers and Denver7 Gives, we’d like to present you with this check for $15,055.”

“Oh my God,” Kerstiens said. “Thank you so much. This is outstanding.”

“It’s an overwhelming feeling to have, to just see people behind us, helping us get across that finish line. It’s huge,” Farabaugh said. “And your viewers are part of that, and we are so appreciative of their efforts on our behalf.”

