Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov Primavera inauguration today

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday.

The inauguration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Colorado state capitol building and Denver7 will livestream the ceremony on our digital, social and streaming platforms.

The Denver Gay Men’s chorus and Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s chorus will perform at the event.

Commuters around the capitol building should expect road closures and detours.

Here’s a list of road closures:

Lincoln St. from 13th to Colfax Ave.

Sherman St. between 13th and 14th Sts.

Grant St. lane closures from 14th to Colfax.

14th St. closed from Broadway to Grant St.

As part of the inaugural events Tuesday evening, Carly Rae Jepson, Belinda Carlisle and They Might Be Giants are set to perform at 'Sneaker Ball for All' at Mission Ballroom.

