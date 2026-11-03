Gov. Jared Polis, other agencies provide updates on flooding in Southwest Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other agencies provide updates on the state's response to severe flooding in the southwest portion of the state following more rainfall on Sunday night.

Related: Mandatory evacuations and closures continue amid flooding in southwest Colorado

The governor's office said state agencies have been working around the clock to conduct search-and-rescue operations, assess damage, restore transportation and much more.

Watch below: Coverage of the flooding in Southwest Colorado

Mandatory evacuations and closures continue amid flooding in southwest Colorado

According to the governor's office, officials will continue to assess damage as floodwaters recede following the second round of flooding. The San Juan River in Pagosa Springs crested at 16.81 feet, below the highest forecast levels, but significant flooding still occurred across multiple watersheds.

Below are the impacts identified so far, and they expect additional damage to be documented as crews gain access to affected areas.



US Highway 160: The Piedra River Bridge at mile marker (MM) 121, west of Pagosa Springs, sustained significant damage after its piers collapsed. The bridge will need to be rebuilt, and CDOT is working to install a temporary bridge. Additional damage and travel restrictions have been reported along US 160 at Wolf Creek Pass.

Colorado Highway 151: Floodwaters washed out portions of the highway near MM 27 and MM 30, cutting off access. CDOT is assessing repairs and temporary access options.

Colorado Highway 17: A section of the highway near MM 3, along the route connecting Antonito to Chama, New Mexico, is washed out.

Local bridges and roads: A bridge located on County Road 202 has been destroyed, affecting access to eight parcels. Additional road damage and closures have been reported across Archuleta, La Plata, Rio Grande, and Conejos counties.

Communications: Cellular service has been restored in Archuleta County. Flood damage temporarily disrupted cellular service in Archuleta County and surrounding areas, affecting residents' ability to communicate and access emergency services.

Utilities: Flooding has damaged natural gas infrastructure, including a pipeline near the Piedra River. Emergency repairs and temporary measures to provide service in affected areas have been provided, with additional assessments ongoing.

“Coloradans living in the southwest part of our state have endured devastating flooding and my heart goes out to everyone whose home, business, or community has been impacted. I want to thank our local authorities, first responders, National Guard members, and emergency crews who have been working non-stop since this disaster began to keep people safe," Polis said in a statement. "Colorado is working around the clock alongside our local partners to assess last night’s impacts, restore essential services, and repair damaged infrastructure. I also thank Southwestern County Clerks who are working hard to ensure Coloradans impacted by this flooding are able to successfully vote in today’s election."

Watch below: Past Denver7 coverage of the flooding in Southwest Colorado

Rio Grande floods, mandatory evacuations

So far, the Colorado National Guard has rescued more than 50 people, over 20 dogs and several cats from impacted areas. FEMA’s 17-member Colorado Task Force 1 swift-water rescue team has been activated to support operations in the San Luis Valley, according to the governor's office.

The Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (COVOAD) and other state agencies are supporting local shelters, medical facilities, emergency supplies, and providing assistance people displaced or isolated by flooding.

CDOT crews are also inspecting damaged bridges and highways, and the Federal Highway Administration has approved $6.5 million in emergency funding, alongside $5 million from the Colorado Transportation Commission.

On Saturday, Polis requested a presidential major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump, saying that there has been nearly $27 million in preliminary public infrastructure damaged in Archuleta and Rio Grande counties. That estimate does not include private property damage or additional impacts from Sunday's flooding.

Below are resources for affected Coloradans, from the governor's office.



Sign up for emergency alerts: Sign up to receive emergency alerts in your area.

Assistance, shelter and temporary lodging information: Call 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898-211, or visit 211 Colorado’s disaster response page.

Road conditions and closures: Visit COtrip.org or use the COtrip Planner app.

Learn how to be flood ready and stay safe during a flood: Never walk or drive through floodwaters, debris, or around barricades. Return to evacuated areas only when local officials say it is safe. Find tips for staying safe during floods and what to do when you are under a flood warning at Ready.gov/floods.

Volunteer cleanup assistance: Call Crisis Cleanup at 970-283-7325 to request free volunteer help or visit Colorado 211 website for a list of resources at https://www.211colorado.org/disaster-response/.

Local updates, damage-reporting links and additional resources: Visit DHSEM’s regularly updated State Emergency Operation Center Daily Status Report page .

Immediate emergencies: Call 911.

CDOT also provided an update Tuesday, saying that several highways and one bridge are impassable after the flooding, and the impaired infrastructure adds to the list of roads damaged from the previous weekend's flooding.

According to CDOT, US 160 has sustained damage at several separate locations along a 100-mile stretch from Durango to South Fork.

“Our roads have sustained serious damage. While it will take time to develop plans for permanent repair and resilience, our first order of business is to get them open before winter hits,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We are grateful that the Colorado Transportation Commission and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) approved a combined $11.5 million — $6.5 million from FHWA and $5 million from the Transportation Commission contingency fund — that is available to us immediately to get started right now. CDOT is committed to keeping Southwest Colorado moving while we work together towards longer term recovery.”

Below are the regional highway closures as of Monday, Nov. 2.



CO 151 south of Chimney Rock (MP 27 to 30) - CO 151 sustained additional roadway damage within the recently established emergency reconstruction work zone. An additional segment of roadway was washed out by flood waters on Nov. 1, about four miles south of the US 160 junction (MP 30). A construction team is already in place to continue emergency reconstruction efforts and address new damage along this highway segment.

US 550 north of Durango (MP 32) - Six miles north of Durango, crews are monitoring the Hermosa Creek Bridge bridge as flood waters remain high and significant debris flows may threaten the structure, as well as the highway is inundated with water. A bridge inspection will be performed to ensure the bridge can be safely reopened to vehicle travel.

US 160 Pagosa Springs to Bayfield - At least five locations along this 30-mile stretch of highway, between Pagosa Springs and Bayfield, are in need of road maintenance or emergency repairs.

Downtown Pagosa Springs - A safety closure has been implemented through the downtown stretch of Pagosa Springs to assist with evacuation and emergency response activity. Once flood water recedes, the San Juan River bridge will undergo an inspection. Piedra River Bridge (MP 121) - The bridge’s piers collapsed. Located 18 miles west of Pagosa Springs, the bridge will need to be rebuilt. A temporary bridge will be installed as soon as possible. Devil Mountain Road (MP 124) - Flooding from Devil’s Creek has caused undercutting of the roadway, 15 miles west of Pagosa Springs. West of Pagosa Springs (MP 135) - Five miles west of Pagosa, in the Sheep Springs area, flooding of Martinez creek caused significant damage to the eastbound travel lane. A construction team has already begun repairs to stabilize the embankment and shoulder and rebuild the lost highway lane. Engineers are performing inspections of the work that had been completed last week. Yellow Jacket Pass (MP 114 to 118) - Several significant rockfalls and mudslides are blocking the travel lanes along this section of highway, between Bayfield and Pagosa Springs.

US 160 Wolf Creek Pass (MP 150 to 183) - Wolf Creek Pass, from north of Pagosa Springs to South Fork remains closed. At least three locations on the highway within this 33-mile closure have sustained damage, in need of emergency repairs.

Damaged culvert (MP 150) - Flooding caused a culvert to fail five miles north of Pagosa Springs. The roadway developed a sink hole due to the damaged culvert. Drainage inspections and road repairs, that had already begun before the most recent storm, will need to be completed when conditions allow. Damaged retaining wall (MP 161) - Torrential rains and heavy runoff have caused damage to a retaining wall that supports the highway. Significant repairs are needed at this location near the Wolf Creek Valley Scenic Overlook. Wolf Creek Summit to Pagosa (MP 155 to 170) - Mud and rockslides up to six feet high have crossed the highway in several areas along the west side of the pass. The Narrows (MP 175 to 180) - During the Oct. 22 weekend storm, extensive flooding of the South Fork of the Rio Grande caused shoulder damage and undercutting of the highway at multiple locations. An additional segment of roadway is now washed out by Nov. 1 flood waters. A construction team is already in place to continue emergency reconstruction efforts and address new damage along this highway segment.



211 Colorado also provided an update on the temporary housing program, saying that 211 Colorado has successfully issued Airbnb stays for 157 evacuated households. The organization is also providing stays for 29 critical workers and first responders on the ground.