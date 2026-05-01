Golden declares Stage 1 drought emergency, water restrictions take effect

GOLDEN, Colo. — The City of Golden has declared a Stage 1 drought, joining several other Colorado cities — including Denver — in asking residents to restrict their water use. The restrictions took effect Friday.

City officials said the move is proactive. Golden's reservoir levels are near full, and the restrictions are intended to protect that storage capacity amid an unseasonably warm winter.

Under the restrictions, residents should only water their lawns two days a week, between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Golden residents also have 10 days from Friday to fix any leaks on their property.



Watch the full story in the video player below.

Golden declares Stage 1 drought, water restrictions now in effect

A full list of restrictions is provided by the city on their website.

Repeated violations of the restrictions could result in a $1,000 fine and/or water service shutoff.

City officials have also released a list of ways the community can help conserve water:



Allowing lawns go slightly dormant, as they can recover with natural rainfall.

Using a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Adding mulch around plants to retain moisture.

Choosing drought-tolerant plants for new landscaping.

Boulder opts against mandatory restrictions

The City of Boulder has decided mandatory water restrictions are not needed at this time. A city spokesperson said Boulder will remain under drought watch and is encouraging the community to voluntarily reduce water use.

Boulder does have a new permanent rule requiring residents to only use sprinkler systems to water their lawns between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.