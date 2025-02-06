Girl Scouts of Colorado says it's in danger of losing millions in revenue during King Soopers strike

DENVER — The Girl Scouts of Colorado are facing an unexpected obstacle its members worry could impact their annual cookie sales. The strike at Colorado King Soopers stores Thursday, one of the Girl Scouts' major booth outlets, could cost the group millions in sales.

Super Bowl weekend is the busiest time of year for the troop as people flock to grocery stores to prepare for their parties. The Girl Scouts had plans to set up stands at 77 King Soopers locations across Colorado. On Wednesday, the franchise informed the Girls Scouts that they wouldn't be able to set up shop outside the stores during the strike.

Leanna Clark, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado, said the lost booths will have a noticeable impact on their fundraising efforts.

“Our cookie sales run from February 2 through March 16, and Super Bowl weekend is a key time for selling cookies,” Clark said. “King Soopers is one of our major booth locations, and with the strike, we've had to adapt and find other places for the girls to sell.”

Last year, the Girl Scouts sold 3.7 million packages of cookies statewide, generating approximately $2 million for the girls and their troops. The funds help the girls pursue their goals, whether that’s attending summer camp, participating in outdoor adventures or completing community service projects.

“One girl I met is planning an outdoor adventure trip to Belize with her cookie sale earnings. Another troop is planning a service project to help refugee children. These plans are now at risk, and that’s why we’re asking for support,” Clark said.

Although the situation is challenging, the Girl Scouts are taking this setback as an opportunity to teach their members valuable lessons in business and resilience. The cookie sales program is about much more than selling cookies; it’s about providing the girls with a hands-on experience in goal setting, money management, people skills, digital marketing, and decision-making.

Clark pointed out, “The cookie program is about what girls learn through the process. They’re learning how to be entrepreneurs, set goals, and manage money. When you buy a box of cookies, you're investing in their futures and helping them develop lifelong skills.”

Clark also highlighted that people can still purchase cookies digitally through individual Girl Scout websites. If you know a Girl Scout, you can ask her for a link to a personalized digital order card to support her sales.

Girl Scouts of Colorado is reaching out to businesses across the state in an effort to find alternative booth spaces. They’re also encouraging troops to get involved by reaching out to businesses on their own.

“We’ve had a lot of positive responses so far,” Clark said. “We’re still in the process of confirming new booth locations, and as soon as they’re finalized, we’ll be updating our troops. We’re hopeful that businesses and communities will rally behind our girls.”

To help mitigate the current impact, Clark provided a contact number for businesses interested in hosting booths: 877-404-5708. Alternatively, people can visit the Girl Scouts of Colorado website to find more information and submit a request.

