Girl, 6, on bicycle dies after driver hits her in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs apartment complex died after she was struck by a vehicle in early September.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 2000 block of Southgate Road after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived at the apartments, they learned that a driver had struck the young girl, who had been on a bicycle in the parking lot of the complex. The girl had life-threatening injuries, and officers and medical personnel with AMR provided aid at the scene, police said.

According to Denver7 news partner KOAA, the driver of a pickup truck was looking for a space to park when the person struck the girl.

AMR transported the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The following day, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and identified the girl.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is investigating this crash, which marks the 37th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. As of this time in 2021, the city had seen 36 fatal crashes.