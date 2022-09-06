Child riding bike fatally struck by truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck while they were riding their bike in a Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Southgate Road around 2:50 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck was looking for a parking space when they hit a child who was riding a bike, according to Colorado Springs police. Both the driver and several other people called 911.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.