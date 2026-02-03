Georgetown Lake has less than half the ice it needs for its annual driving event amid warm Colorado winter

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Unusually warm winter temperatures have forced the cancellation of multiple ice driving events on Georgetown Lake, with organizers saying the ice conditions are too dangerous for vehicles.

Arctikhana has already canceled their season opener Ice Driving event on January 18, along with three private events, due to insufficient ice thickness.

Denver7 has been covering the latest on the warm and dry winter season and the impact on winter events in Colorado. At least a half-dozen January events were canceled and several more hang in the balance.

Arctikhana Co-Founder Donny Cryer told Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter they need at least 12 inches of ice to safely drive on the lake, but last week, there was just 5 inches.

Denver7 | Weather Abnormally warm winter forces event cancellations across the state Kaylee Harter

“It's the most fun thing that I do in my car in terms of motor sports, so when it doesn't happen, that's rough,” Cryer said.

More concerning is that the middle of the lake hasn't frozen over at all, creating a dangerous open water area in the section typically used for ice driving.

"Probably not," Cryer said when asked if the season could be salvageable if weather conditions changed.

"We were kind of hopeful because there was some open water, but this past weekend, Georgetown had four nights in a row of single digits."

Despite the sustained cold temperatures, the ice conditions didn't improve enough for safe driving.

"I went out and visited earlier in the week, and that open hole of water in the middle of the portion that we use for ice driving was still there," Cryer said.

Cryer said he will have to decide this week whether the ice-driving events planned for this month can proceed.

The cancellations carry financial consequences, as some costs, such as insurance premiums and lake permits, are non-refundable.

Denver7 Chief Meterologist Lisa Hidalgo is tracking the unseasonably warm start to February so you can make the most of your winter plans.