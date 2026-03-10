Gas prices surge amid Middle East war, squeezing Denver rideshare drivers

DENVER — Rising fuel costs are hitting Denver rideshare drivers hard as the ongoing war in the Middle East sends gas prices higher.

The average price of gas is up 54 cents a gallon from just a week ago, according to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan.

DeHaan told Denver7 oil prices dropped to $84 a barrel after hours on Monday — a significant shift from overnight hours when prices jumped to $115 a barrel.

"It's a little early to say the coast is clear, but this is certainly a positive development that could limit any future gas price increases," DeHaan said.

For Denver rideshare drivers, the surge has been felt since prices started rising a week ago. Rideshare driver Ahmed Eloumrani said the increases are cutting into already thin margins.

"The gas prices have been up and down," Eloumrani said.

Eloumrani takes pride in showing visitors around the city as a driver for Drivers Cooperative Collective (COOP), a Denver-based driver-owned rideshare service.

But the rising costs are making that harder for other rideshare drivers across the Denver metro.

"It impacts a lot, because right now, I can see the drivers. They have to drive for free," Eloumrani said.

Higher gas prices impacting Denver rideshare drivers

Eloumrani told Denver7 he doesn't feel the rising costs quite as much as a driver for COOP, since they keep 80% of earnings.

Fellow driver Joseph Guerrero, who drives for Lyft, Uber, and COOP, described the difference in earnings.

"Using Lyft, you have to make at least 20 to 30% more. With COOP, I'm getting 80% of [earnings], and that's helping me out more with the gas prices," said Guerrero.

To offset the rising costs, both drivers say they are leaning more heavily on COOP rides.

Guerrero showed me earnings from two similar rides from the south metro to Denver International Airport — earning roughly $40 more through the local rideshare service versus Uber — a gap that matters significantly with the 54-cent-per-gallon increase this week.

Despite the financial strain, Eloumrani said he is keeping his perspective.

"Little bit of small hope... I don't know that this is going to be [going] higher and higher," Eloumrani said.

For Guerrero, the reason he keeps driving has nothing to do with the money.

"It's the people. I have met so many wonderful people," Guerrero said. "Despite the gas prices, I'm willing to nickel and dime it, just to make sure that they get somewhere safely. That's my main goal."