DENVER — Gas prices in the United States hit record highs this Labor Day weekend. Still, AAA expected millions to travel during the three-day weekend, with Denver listed as the fourth most popular destination in the country.

In Colorado, AAA put the average price of regular gas at $4.19, higher than the national average of $4.15.

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Gas prices hit record highs for Labor Day with Colorado climbing above the national average

Both of those prices are well above the previous Labor Day record of $3.82 set back in 2012.

Crude oil prices are higher than they were a year ago, experts say that makes up about half the price that consumers pay for gas.

Low crude oil supplies, high refinery demands and global conflict were all cited as reasons for high fuel prices this weekend.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that those prices could change soon.

“We are hitting the end of the summer driving season,” Wright said. “The Trump Administration has changed blending requirements for American refiners, which allows them to produce more gasoline. Gasoline production is about to go up and demand is about to go down. So, if I had to guess, they’re more likely to go down than go up.“

Though peak travel days—Thursday and Friday— have passed, AAA still expects roads to be busier between 2:00p and 5:00p.

To check for cheaper gas prices, GasBuddy logs prices at stations across the state.