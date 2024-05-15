Watch Now
Garfield County detention deputy arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

Posted at 9:28 PM, May 14, 2024
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A detention deputy for the Garfield County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Deputies were called out for a domestic dispute in progress in the New Castle area around 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Sergio Leonel Ramirez-Ayala was arrested for false imprisonment, harassment and obstruction of telephone services. He also faces a domestic violence sentencing enhancer.

Ramirez-Ayala is a detention deputy for the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, since Ramirez-Ayala faces a domestic violence-related charge, he will be required to appear before a judge before being released from jail.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

