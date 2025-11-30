Fuel tanker crash impacts RTD's E Line service

DENVER - A fatal fuel tanker crash on Thanksgiving Day is impacting the Regional Transportation District's E Line.

The fuel tanker, the sole vehicle involved, crashed into the Yale Avenue bridge around 1 p.m. Thursday, damaging the bridge's retainer wall.

The driver of the fuel tanker was pronounced dead on scene, the Denver Police Department said.

Due to emergency design efforts and repair work to the wall, RTD has adjusted some of the E's Lines services:



Regular southbound E Line service between I-25•Broadway and Southmoor stations has been temporarily replaced by a combination of trains and bus shuttles. To supplement service at stations affected by the bus shuttles, Additional E Line trains are in service, operating on an amended frequency between I-25•Broadway and Southmoor stations. Southbound customers board on the northbound track at Southmoor Station.

Regular northbound E Line service between Southmoor and I-25•Broadway stations has been temporarily replaced by shuttle service. Customers traveling downtown will need to transfer to the D Line at the I-25•Broadway Station. To supplement service at stations affected by the shuttles, some limited E Line trains will operate on a less frequent basis between Southmoor and I-25•Broadway stations. Customers board northbound E Line trains on the southbound track at Southmoor Station.

RTD says its E Line trains are operating normal service between Southmoor and RidgeGate Parkway stations. The transportation district encourages riders to sign up for service alerts or check RTD's website for updates and schedules.

The crash also resulted in fuel being spilled on the roadway. Yale Avenue at Interstate 25 was closed for several hours as hazmat crews cleared the area.