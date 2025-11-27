Yale closed in both directions at I-25 as Denver police investigate fatal crash

DENVER — Both directions of E. Yale Avenue were shut down at the intersection with Interstate 25 as Denver police investigated a fatal crash in the area Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported sometime before 1 p.m. In a social media post, Denver police said the crash involving a large fuel spill but did not say what type of vehicle was involved.
In a follow-up post, said Yale was closed in both directions at the highway, including at the on and off ramps.
Alternate routes were advised.
