Frontier Airlines pilots picket outside of corporate office in Denver, say they are ready to strike

DENVER — Dozens of pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA) union showed up outside of Frontier Airlines headquarters in Denver Tuesday for an informational picket.

In October, 99% of participating pilots voted to strike if contract negotiations fail.

"Pilots do not want to strike. Pilots want to work. We love to fly," said Alan Christie, a captain with Frontier Airlines.

On Tuesday, Christie joined pilots on the ground, hoping to send a message to the Frontier corporate offices.

"Frontier needs to step up and recognize the value we bring to the company. And we feel that we've earned a contract by showing up every day doing our jobs," said Christie.

Pilots have been negotiating a new contract with Frontier leaders for about a year after the current contract expired in January. The last time Frontier's 2,200 pilots received a new deal was nearly six years ago.

Denver7 asked union members why they believe there's been no agreement yet.

"That would be a wonderful question to ask the company. We are looking for those exact same answers. And if they would step forward in good faith and negotiate earnestly and eagerly with us, we are more than ready. [We are] standing here today to make that happen," said Fred Jenkins, a captain with Frontier Airlines and a spokesperson for ALFA.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, under federal law, the pilots and their union cannot legally strike until a National Mediation Board determines mediation is no longer productive. If the board determines mediation is unproductive, both sides will be given the option of arbitration. If that arbitration is declined, a 30-day "cooling off" period would occur, followed by a potential strike or "management lockout," according to The Denver Post.

In a statement, Rob Harris, spokesperson for Frontier Airlines, said the company is still engaged in negotiations with its pilots.

"We are engaged in negotiations with our pilots for a new contract and continue to exchange proposals under the guidance of the National Mediation Board. We look forward to working toward an agreement that is fair, sustainable, and supports our pilots while ensuring the continued success of our company," Harris said.

Pilots at Tuesday's event said the sentiment seems disingenuous.

"We have put what we feel is an equitable deal on the table, and the company has made no counter proposals that make any sense to us," said Christie.

With the holiday travel season looming, the pilots said they don't want to strike but are ready to do whatever it takes to reach a fair deal.

"It's disruptive to the industry, for our passengers, to us and our families and to the company itself, which is not what we want," said Jenkins.