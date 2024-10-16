99% of participating Frontier Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations fail

DENVER — Pilots with Denver-based Frontier Airlines took the first step toward a possible strike on Tuesday.

About 97% of pilots participated in a strike authorization vote. Of those, 99% voted in favor of a strike if necessary, according to Captain Michael Maynard, chairman of the Air Line Pilot's Association executive council.

"This is one step along the way," said Captain Alan Christie with Frontier Airlines.

Christie said pilots have been negotiating a new contract with Frontier leaders for about a year. According to Christie, the last time Frontier's 2,200 pilots received a new deal was nearly 5.5 years ago.

"The industry has moved on since our last contract," he said.

Christie and his colleagues are asking Frontier for improved job security, better retirement benefits, improved quality of life and better compensation.

Several things would need to happen before the pilots can strike.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, under federal law, the pilots and their union cannot legally strike until a National Mediation Board determines mediation is no longer productive. If the board determines mediation is unproductive, both sides will be given the option of arbitration. If that arbitration is declined, a 30-day "cooling off" period would occur, followed by a potential strike or "management lockout," according to The Denver Post.

"A strike is a last-ditch measure. It's not something that we want to do. It's highly disruptive to families. It's highly disruptive to the airline and, more importantly, to our pilots," Christie said.

Frontier officials said Tuesday a strike is not imminent.

"Frontier remains committed to negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement that supports our pilots and ensures the continued success of our company," spokesperson Rob Harris said in a statement.

While negotiations continue, travelers hope a strike can be avoided at all costs, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.

"Hopefully they can meet someplace in the middle that's reasonable for everybody, including the customers," said Dan Opichka.

In May, the carriershifted its model to include more out-and-back flights. While the typical model used by most US air carriers involves flying multi-day trips to multiple cities, Frontier turned almost primarily to ‘turns’ or out and back flights, according to the Association of Flight Attendants.

At the time, the union told Denver7 the move would hurt employees and even force some to quit. Frontier Airlines, however, said the move was in the best interest of the customer.

Participating Frontier flight attendants voted to authorize a strike in September.