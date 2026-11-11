Frontier Airlines opens First Class reservations, adds legroom and power

Denver-based Frontier Airlines opened reservations this week for its new First Class seats and unveiled additional cabin enhancements that will bring more extra-legroom Premium seating and in-seat power to its aircraft.

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It's a glow-up for the budget carrier, whose bread and butter has been low-cost travel.

The enhancements will complement Frontier's previously announced Starlink Wi-Fi, reshaping how customers experience Frontier by delivering more comfort, choice and connectivity while staying true to the airline's low fares commitment.

"We're transforming what customers can expect when they fly Frontier," Bobby Schroeter, chief marketing officer at Frontier Airlines, said. "First Class seating, more room to stretch out, in-seat power and fast, reliable Starlink Wi-Fi will bring a new level of comfort and convenience to flying with us. We're continuing to deliver the great value our customers count on, combining more comfort and choice with Frontier's low fares."

Installation of First Class and extra-legroom seats has begun, with completion expected March 5, 2027.

The new seating configuration will offer extra legroom throughout the first eight rows of the aircraft. First Class customers will enjoy spacious seats in a two-by-two configuration with up to 37 inches of pitch, while seats in rows three through eight will offer extra legroom with up to 34 inches of pitch.

Reservations for both seating options are available now for travel beginning on March 5, 2027, with introductory pricing starting at $90 one-way for a Premium bundle, which includes extra-legroom seating, and $129 one-way for a First bundle, which includes First Class seating.

Building on the seating transformation, in-seat power and Starlink Wi-Fi will begin rolling out in 2027, with enhancements becoming available aircraft by aircraft throughout the year.

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