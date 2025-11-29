Frisco eagerly awaits snowfall after a slow start to the winter season

FRISCO, Colo. — Mountain towns like Frisco are feeling the impacts of a snow-starved season, with the community hoping this weekend's forecast will deliver the powder they've been waiting for.

Denver7 previously reported that Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center pushed back opening day from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, canceling about 2,700 tubing reservations due to the warm temperatures and lack of snow.

Linsey Joyce, recreation director for the town of Frisco, said they had to pivot to Mother Nature's plans and encourage visitors to enjoy other activities. This overwhelmingly warm fall meant locals enjoyed biking and running on the trails, but as Joyce explained, many are ready to bring their skis out.

"We need the snow to have our community just function in the way that it typically does for November, December," said Joyce. "We're really hoping this weekend turns out to be a big, big snowfall."

Evidently, the warm temperatures have made it challenging for the team to make snow at the Nordic Center, which is why fresh flakes are needed.

"It is vital for our winter operation, as a lot of other operations here in Summit County," said Joyce. "So without the snow, we are not able to send folks out skiing. Our tubing hill we try to build up to 5 to 6 lanes. and so right now we're looking at 2 to 3 lanes, hopefully for opening day."

Right in the heart of Frisco, Rebel Sports sells both bikes and skis, along with other gear. Ski tech, Lance Doughman, explained that while there has not been a lot of snow, it has kept another activity popular.

"It has been the longest bike season that I can remember. We're selling tubes in mid-November, that doesn't normally happen," Doughman said.

Now with snow on the way, Doughman said this will help the season pick up, and the store is prepared with plenty of skis for customers to choose

"Normally, once we get a good storm, whether that be in September, that kind of shuts down the trails," said Doughman. "But, we haven't had that storm yet, so the trails stayed open longer than normal."