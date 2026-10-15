LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Lakewood's ad hoc police oversight committee reconvened this week after months on hold, establishing a new operational framework as community members continue pushing for accountability in the death investigation of Jax Gratton.

Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the video player below:

Friends of Jax Gratton push for accountability as Lakewood police oversight committee reconvenes

Gratton, a Denver hairstylist, went missing in April 2025. Her body was found June 6 in a narrow space between two buildings along West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. Police ruled her death suspicious. The cause and manner of death were listed as undetermined.

Prosecutors believe Brandon Mumma was the last person who was with Gratton before her death, and further allege he removed her body and other evidence of her death to avoid detection by investigators. Mumma pled not guilty in June.

The temporary ad hoc committee was initially formed after Gratton's loved ones pushed for more police oversight on death investigations like hers.

Denver7 first reported the committee was put on pause in August over concerns about the group's diversity and recruitment efforts. When it reconvened this week, members established a clearer framework for how it will operate moving forward — including guidelines for respectful dialogue, decision-making procedures, and more opportunities for public input and community perspectives.

Z Williams, a friend of Gratton who has continued to advocate for accountability, stepped out of Mumma’s latest court appearance on Wednesday to speak with Denver7 about their reaction to the changes.

Williams said advocacy — both in the courtroom and in the community — is part of keeping Gratton's spirit alive.

"Showing up in court is one part of it, and also showing up in the world is another part of it, and keeping the way that Jax lived alive and her spirit alive," Williams said. "The pause happened entirely because we came and said absolutely not.”

Despite the committee's return, Williams said concerns over the makeup of the group remain.

"I think it is very important that the voices of people who have not been centered in this process get to be front and center," Williams said. "I think we still have a lot of space to see this committee actually live up to our expectations.”

In a statement, Lakewood Mayor Wendi Strom told Denver7:

“The pause provided an opportunity to address concerns and establish clearer expectations for the committee's work. The city remains hopeful that these changes will support continued progress toward our shared goals of strengthening community trust, transparency and accountability. We recognize that building trust is an ongoing process and remain committed to supporting the committee's work moving forward.” Lakewood Mayor Wendi Strom

A year and a half later, Williams said Gratton's legacy continues to bring people together.

"I think that it is an example yet again of how Jax's legacy is bringing people together to advocate and to make real changes in Lakewood," Williams said.

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