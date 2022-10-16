Freeze Warning goes into effect for portions of Colorado

If you live on the plains in northeast and eastern Colorado you’ll want to protect plants overnight as a Freeze Warning goes into effect from Midnight until 9 a.m. Monday.

Sub–freezing temperatures are expected for the plains and Palmer Divide. Lows will dip near 28 degrees.

El Paso, Crowley and Prowers counties are included in the Freeze Warning. A Frost Advisory is also in effect for Boulder and the Denver metro areas from Midnight until 9 a.m. Monday. That means, temperatures will fall to between 32 and 36 degrees.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder notes freezing weather can damage sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing.

Warmer temps and a dry weather pattern return for the beginning of the week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Monday then low to mid-70s through Wednesday. A glance at the long range forecast shows cooler and wetter weather coming by the end of the month.

In fact, the extended outlook shows a potential for freeing overnight temperatures for Denver and possibly the first snowfall for the metro area. The Denver7 weather team will keep you updated!