Gradually clearing skies and cooler Sunday

DENVER — Mostly cloudy skies to start Sunday, with highs staying cool this afternoon. Skies will gradually clear through the day and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s across the Denver metro-area.

In the mountains, highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with more sunshine later in the day.

Skies will be mostly clear across Colorado tonight and temperatures will be colder. A freeze Warning will take effect through early Monday as lows fall to around and below freezing east of Denver.

Sunshine and warmer days will dominate through the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday, then in low to mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the end of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

