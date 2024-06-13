Frederick police officer fired, charged for allegedly striking suspect with firearm

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – An officer with the Frederick Police Department was fired following an internal investigation which resulted in criminal charges after allegedly striking a suspect with the muzzle of his firearm.

Former officer Trevor McCourt was terminated by the department on June 6 after the internal investigation found McCourt violated Use of Force and Standards of Conduct related to a pursuit of a suspect on April 28.

At around 8:35 a.m., McCourt attempted to pull over a 35-year-old suspect who was seen speeding near William Bailey Avenue then failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign while driving a vehicle without a license plate, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Once McCourt initiated the traffic stop, the suspect increased speed and after a “low-speed pursuit,” the suspect took off on foot and was located by Frederick police officers, including McCourt, hiding behind a trash can.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, Officer Trevor McCourt struck the suspect on the side of his head with the muzzle of his firearm, causing the suspect to fall to his knees,” said the department in a release.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and treated for a cut to the head and later taken to the Weld County Jail.

Following the arrest, other officers reported McCourts alleged actions, according to the Frederick Police Department.

“Officer Trevor McCourt was placed on administrative leave while the Frederick Police Department conducted an internal investigation. An outside Law Enforcement Agency also conducted a criminal investigation,” the department said.

McCourt was charged by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office with one count each of assault in the second degree, first degree official misconduct and reckless endangerment.

The former Frederick police officer was taken into custody on Wednesday and posted bond. McCourt served on the force from September 3, 2023 to June 6, 2024.