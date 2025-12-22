Franktown house fire Monday morning closing portions of Deerpath Road, impacting Highway 86 traffic

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — A Franktown house fire is closing portions of Deerpath Road, impacting E. State Highway 86 traffic, according to Elizabeth Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries, according to the Franktown Fire Protection District. The fire did burn part of the main residence, but there's no threat to any neighboring homes.

Crews are worried about heat, smoke and a collapsed attic space, so they have transitioned to attacking the flames threatening the garage.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue, Castle Rock Fire and South Metro Fire Rescue all responded to the fire to assist Franktown Fire.