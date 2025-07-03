Four semitrucks catch fire Wednesday night at a truck stop, Mountain View Fire Rescue says

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Four semitrucks caught fire Wednesday night at a truck stop along Colorado Highway 119, Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) said in a post on social media.

No one was injured as a result of the fires, MVFR said.

Crews responded to the truck stop west of Interstate 25 around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters battled explosions from the fuel tanks and tires as the semitrucks went up in flames, MVFR described. Three of the semitrucks were engulfed.

Firefighters worked until 10:30 p.m. to get the blaze under control, and then spent another hour mopping up any hotspots.

The MVFR fire marshall, deputy fire marshall and the Weld County Sheriff's Office are all working together to investigate what caused the fire.