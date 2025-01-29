Four former Adams County deputies awarded $5 million following years-long retaliation case, jury rules Tuesday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four former Adams County deputies were awarded $5 million in a years-long retaliation case, a jury ruled Tuesday.

The men were serving as Adams County sheriff's deputies when they said former Sheriff Richard Reigenborn fired them for supporting his opponent in the 2018 election. In the trial, attorneys used recordings and text messages to back up that the firings were politically motivated.

Three of those men returned to the sheriff's department, including current Sheriff Gene Claps. The fourth man — Timothy Coates — retired after the controversy.

"Far beyond cheated, I lost who I was. I served Adams County for a long time and I appreciate the citizens of Adams County, but it was taken from me," Coates said.

The trial lasted six days. The jury returned a verdict after an hour and a half.

This is not the first time former Sheriff Reigenborn has made headlines.

He was charged with forgery, attempt to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant last January. His co-defendants in the case were former undersheriff Thomas McLallen and former Division Chief Michael Bethel.