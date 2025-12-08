2 people hospitalized, 4 dogs die in Adams County house fire Monday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized and four dogs died after a house fire Monday morning, the South Adams County Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at E. 80th Ave. and Krameria Street around 7:18 a.m. Monday where they saw flames and smoke coming from the front of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, according to the South Adams County Fire Department. First responders provided initial medical treatment on scene, and then the two occupants were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were ten dogs also caught in the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue six, but four others died.