Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra dies from injuries suffered in fall from bridge

DENVER — A Fountain police officer who had been hospitalized for more than a week after falling 40 feet from a bridge has died, the Fountain Police Department announced Saturday evening.

Officer Julian Becerra fell from a bridge in the area of South Academy Boulevard and South Hartford Street while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect on the evening of Feb. 2.

Becerra was airlifted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs in critical condition. He was placed on life support Friday.

The Fountain Police Department announced his passing Saturday evening, stating his end of watch was at 7:14 p.m.

"We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department. This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time," a department statement read.

The Fountain officer leaves behind a wife, an 8-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

"[He's] just a fantastic dad. I've actually gotten to learn a lot from him as a dad, and a great husband as well. [He’s] just always there for his family, and never complaining. He's just a fantastic guy," Bacerra’s brother-in-law, David Alderman, said last week.

Becerra Family

Officer Becerra served with the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years and was assigned to the patrol division as a K9 officer.

He previously served with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as a security technician starting in 2014, and later moved on to become a deputy sheriff. He resigned from that role in 2018.

Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover unexpected expenses.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family via The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

Three suspects were taken into custody following the Feb. 2 vehicle and foot pursuit in Fountain.

The three suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco and 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos. All three suspects are from Pueblo.

Devon Bobian and Anthony Vallejos were arrested on multiple active felony warrants, along with multiple felony charges related to the chase. Danisha Pacheco was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the chase.